Twelve-year-old boy drowns in Santander town

A 12-year-old boy drowned in Barangay Liloan, Santander Cebu past 2. p.m on Friday, April 20.

Senior Insp. Marginette Yosores, the chief of Santander Police Station confirmed to Cebu Daily News that there was no foul play on the death of Jormar Restatoy, a grade 5 student of Santander Elementary School and a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

Based on police investigations, the victim was reportedly swimming in the vicinity of Liloan Port along with other children.

Rescue team from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Of Santander (MMDRRMO) tried to revive him but failed to do so.