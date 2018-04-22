Teen rider shot down in Minglanilla

A teenage motorcycle rider was shot down by an unidentified motorcycle riding gunman in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla in southern Cebu last Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old victim identified as Ramjey Cañedo sustained gunshot wounds on the head that caused his death.

Senior Insp.Verniño Noserale, Minglanilla police chief, said they are looking into a frat war as the motive behind the murder. The suspect sped towards Talisay City after the shooting, he said.