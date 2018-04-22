FB user defends post, photos

A Facebook user accused of maligning Cebu City government personnel who apprehended street vendors defended her post, saying she only voiced her thoughts on the incident.

In her reply to a personal message sent to her by Cebu Daily News, Cheng Sabellaga Gines said, “First of all, they can’t do that, why? First, I’m just expressing my thoughts and my reaction about what happened that day. Second, there are a lot of people who saw it, di ra kay ako (not just me). Before they sue netizens or me don’t try to clean up their acts. Aside from that, truth hurts jod.”

Cheng Sabellaga Gines posted photos of an overturned cart with trays of balut eggs and jugs of buko juice scattered on Colon Street on Thursday, April 19.

The photos were accompanied with a caption claiming that the City’s Prevention Restoration Orderly Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) enforcers mistreated street vendors during their clearing operation in Colon Street that day.

In previous reports, Probe chief Raquel Arce said she plans to file charges against Gines claiming that her FB post and photos were “inaccurate and maligned” her office’s reputation. Sought for comment on this, Gines did not give further details.