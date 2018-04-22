Ayala expanding four businesses abroad
THE country’s oldest business house, Ayala Corp., is sowing the seeds to become a global player, counting on four of its businesses—manufacturing, water infrastructure, energy and property — to expand its overseas footprint to account for 10 percent of group-wide earnings by 2020.
“These are steps that Ayala has not taken in a long time … Increasingly, we’re taking bolder and bolder steps outside, in nontraditional areas. We’re stretching our capabilities and moving beyond our shores,” Ayala Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said in a briefing after the company’s stockholders meeting on Friday.
Through AC Industrials, Manila Water, AC Energy and Ayala Land Inc., Zobel said Ayala had built a range of assets in a global setting in complex industries and highly competitive environments.
