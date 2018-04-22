New MRA manager wants to boost area’s security

THE newly-appointed manager of the Mandaue Reclamation Area (MRA) wants to put more police outposts in the area to boost its security.

Marvin Soco who is also Mandaue’s Assistant City Administrator, said he made the recommendations to Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

Soco said it is important to secure the area because of its massive size. The MRA is also an important corridor to the city.

It is composed of Ouano Avenue, Zuellig Avenue and Mantawi Drive where several business establishments, private hospitals, a mall and hotels are located.

“One of the major concerns is basically the security. Especially in the area near hotels sa reclamation area. Daghan kaayo mangawas nga foreign guests dinha nga dili mananghid sa personnel or security, manglakaw lang padung mall,” (The hotels have many foreign guests who will just walk their way to the nearest mall without informing our security personnel).

He said that despite Mandaue’s low crime rate, preemptive measures are still a must.

Soco said they have already identified the places where to put outposts.

These are in the area fronting City Times Square, at the Parkmall terminal, one beside Bai Hotel and one at Zuellig Avenue.

Soco said that he also proposed to provide additional security personnel to augment the area’s current police force and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Also included in his recommendations is the wearing of traffic vests of assigned Mandaue Reclamation Area security personnel.

Soco also plans to urge private locators who have trucks to cement their premises with pressure water to get away with muddy tires before setting off to the MRA.

Trucks carrying dust and mud while plying the reclamation area may be penalized, said Soco.