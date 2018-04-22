Unopposed candidates considered sure winners

Even before the elections for the Sangguniang Kabataan, there are already candidates considered winners, hands down.

This is because they are running uncontested and all they need to do is vote for themselves.

There are also some barangays who may not even be able to fill up the seven seats for SK Council because of the low turnout of aspirants for the SK council slots.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) may have to step in if the number of slots are not filled, said Provincial Elections

Supervisor Lionel Castillano.

Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero, chief of the Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division of DILG – 7, said they anticipated only few aspirants would run for SK councilor because the position carries no compensation, unlike the SK Chairman who gets an honorarium.

“Ang gi-anticipate ron katong barangay nga walay ni-file nga konsehal tungod lagi kay walay honorarium or compensation, unlike sa SK chairperson nga naay madawat,” he said.

(We anticipated that there would be no candidates for SK members because of no benefits and honorariums, unlike for the SK chairman’s position).

At least two aspirants for SK Chairman in Imelda and Monserrat in Pilar town, Camotes Island are running unopposed.

Pilar Election Officer Benedicto Santiago said for Barangay Montserrat which has about 332 registered SK voters, 18-year-old Constantino Lasona III is already considered the winner for SK chairmanship of the said barangay. He ony needs to vote for himself.

“Considered nga daug kay wala may lain nilansar,” he said.

(They are considered as winners for being unopposed).

Provincial Election Officer lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde said there should be at least one vote to proclaim unopposed aspirants as winners.

“If uncontested, they need one vote to be elected and be proclaimed winners,” Gujilde said.

Even the candidates for the SK council are unopposed and could be considered winners already as they only need one vote to win.

In Barangay Imelda Jhon Edison Talle, 20, is running for SK chairman unopposed. There are at least 120 registered voters for SK there.

“Mangampanya ko bisan walay kontra para makaila sad sila sa akoa ug aron makasulti sad sila og angayan ba ko aning posisyona,” Talle said.

But there are only five candidates running for SK councilor, which has seven slots.

(I will continue to campaign even if I have no opponent so they will know me and can determine if I am fit for this position).

For positions in the barangay however, there are enough candidates to fill the slots for Punong Barangay and barangay council.

There are no prohibitions similar to the anti-dynasty provision in the SK Reform Law of 2015 preventing aspirants from running for barangay chairman or barangay councilor.

Its a different situation for the SK.

“Daghan ang prohibition ug gamay ra ang mo-qualify sa maong (There are lots of prohibitions and very few will qualify with the) requirements,” Santiago said.

Under the law, youths aged 18 to 24 can run for SK positions provided that they are not related to any incumbent government official up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity. /With Rosalie O. Abatayo