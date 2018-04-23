Wall helps Wizards tie series with Raptors

WASHINGTON — John Wall took over down the stretch after Bradley Beal fouled out, having a hand in 10 of Washington’s last 14 points and finishing with 27 points and 14 assists as the No. 8 seed Wizards came back to beat the No. 1 Toronto Raptors 106-98 Sunday night (Monday morning Philippine time) and even their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at 2-all.

The game was tied at 92 with about five minutes left when Beal — who led Washington with 31 points — drew his sixth foul on a play in which he and DeMar DeRozan collided while Toronto had the ball. Beal raced along the sideline, put his hands on his head, then returned to the Wizards’ bench area and threw a red towel before being restrained by teammates.

The Raptors went up by two, but Wall pulled the Wizards even with a layup that drew a goaltending call, then put the hosts in front by feeding Markieff Morris for a layup off the glass.

As the final seconds ticked away, Wall held up two fingers on each hand. Yep, it’s 2-2, and the home team has won every game so far.

Toronto will host Game 5 on Wednesday (Thursday morning Philippine time).