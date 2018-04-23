Health official found dead at home

A nurse coordinator for the Department of Health (DOH-7) regional office was found dead inside his house in A. Lopez, Barangay Labangon Cebu City Monday morning.

Renan Cimafranca, nurse coordinator of the DOH-7 Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) was alone at his home since his family was away on vacation.

DOH-7 Information Officer Ligaya Moneva said Cimafranca is scheduled to fly to Manila on Monday to attend a workshop. But his co-workers got worried after Cimafranca failed to show up for their scheduled morning flight.

Cimafranca’s co-workers decided to visit him at his house where they found him dead. Heart attack due to possible complication of diabetes is believed to be the cause of his death, Moneva said.