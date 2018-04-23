Do you have the GUTS to be healthy?

We all have heard the words “I want to be healthy”. That’s why there has been a boom in gym establishments, fitness programs, exercise equipment, a diversity of sports activities, training shoes, athletic clothing, accessories, healthy juices and even businesses offering weekly diet food plans and preparations. Nowadays, “healthy” is equated to having a fit body. Many say that “healthy living” is a lifestyle. It’s a conscious daily effort, meaning exercising, avoiding unhealthy food, eating healthier, getting enough sleep, etc. But if we are not healthy on the inside, we might not get the optimal results we desire.

To make the best of our fitness plan, we need the right nourishment, vitamins, and minerals to be absorbed by our body so that we can build muscle, lose fat, increase stamina and flexibility. But for proper absorption, we need guts. Not just willpower and grit, but our actual gut or our gastrointestinal (GI) system.

Considered as our “second brain”, the GI Tract or gut is our organ system which receives the food, breaks it down to extract and absorb the energy and nutrients, and expels the remaining waste. The most effective way to have balanced, healthy intestines is by taking in “good bacteria” a.k.a. probiotics or live bacteria and yeasts that are beneficial to our digestive system. Although our body is full of both good and bad bacteria, we need to constantly introduce Probiotics into our gut to maintain the “good” bacteria to help keep our gut strong.

Probiotics have so many benefits that can kickstart our healthy lifestyle:

Probiotics produce organic acid that can regulate our colon’s pH level to promote regular bowel movement and assists in clearing intestinal waste and harmful toxins. Probiotics produce enzymes that help break down fat, amino acids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to improve digestion and optimize nutrients absorption. Probiotics also is a natural way to enhance immunity, prevent infection, disease, and allergy. Lastly, replenishing Probiotics into our system means pH levels are stable and maintains the microflora balance, thus relieving the severity of diarrhea symptoms.

Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in the retail of generic medicines and a provider of quality affordable healthcare, offers Nutrawell Probiotics. Nutrawell is Generika Drugstore’s brand for its own line of quality and affordable nutraceuticals that help achieve optimal health and well-being.

Unlike other probiotic products in the market, whether it’s in capsule, powder or liquid form, Nutrawell Probiotics provides 7 probiotic strains that have better tolerance for gastric acid and bile salt and work together to improve our health foundation in our gut. Another active ingredient in Nutrawell’s formula is Oligosacharride that helps in the reproduction of probiotics. Nutrawell Probiotics also contains an essential component not found in other products, fiber. Listed under GRAS standards or Generally Recognized As Safe by the US FDA, this special fiber ingredient nourishes good bacteria, improves bowel movement and best of all, it has no calories.

Nutrawell Probiotics comes in two variants: 10 Billion CFU for adults and 5 Billion CFU recommended for children. In general, other probiotic products contain at least 1 Billion CFU or Colony Forming Unit but the optimal daily dose for a healthy gut is 10 Billion CFU for adults, meaning Nutrawell Probiotics gives us the ideal serving in one sachet, whereas you would need as much as 10 times the amount with other products.

You also get maximum effectiveness of “good bacteria” with our combination of probiotic 7 strains, namely: (1) Lactobacillus Plantarum – strengthens the intestinal lining and reduces intestinal leakage, (2) Lactobacillus Acidophilus – reduces lipopolysaccharide or an endotoxin that can cause diarrhea, fever and other illnesses, (3) Lactobacillus Paracasei – helps fight allergies (4) Lactobacillus Rhamnosus – reduces the chance of infection, (5) Bifidobacterium Longum – prevents digestive diseases and strengthens immunity, (6) Lactococcus Casei – enhances immunity to normalize the naturally occurring intestinal bacteria and inhibits allergy, and (7) Lactobacillus Fermentum – deters the breeding of bad bacteria.

Nutrawell Probiotics is the ideal food supplement for our new lifestyle of better wellness. Paired with a balanced diet, exercise and proper rest, Nutrawell Probiotics can help put us on the right track to a healthier, stronger body… inside and out.

Available in all Generika Drugstores nationwide, Nutrawell Probiotics gives you all the more reason to have the guts to be live healthier every day. /PR