SAF training for police recruits

New recruits of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will undergo Special Action Force (SAF) training instead of field training following a directive by new PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief, said the SAF training will be implemented in all PNP precincts throughout the country.

Quenery said background checks will also be conducted on applicants to ensure that they are not involved in corruption or criminal activities.