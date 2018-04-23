SAF training for police recruits
By Benjie B. Talisic April 23,2018
New recruits of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will undergo Special Action Force (SAF) training instead of field training following a directive by new PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde.
Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief, said the SAF training will be implemented in all PNP precincts throughout the country.
Quenery said background checks will also be conducted on applicants to ensure that they are not involved in corruption or criminal activities.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.