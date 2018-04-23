Metro Cebu water supply to go down this week

Starting this week, several areas in Metro Cebu will be experiencing interrupted water supply after production of water by the Jaclupan Watershed and the Buhisan Dam has reduced below average.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Charmaine Kara, spokesperson of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), said that water produced by the Jaclupan Watershed in Talisay City has reduced to 30,000 cubic meters per day from its average of 33,000 cubic meters per day.

She added that Buhisan is now only producing 4,000 cubic meters per day from its average of 6,000 cubic meters per day.

Areas affected will include Talisay City, and the downtown and uptown areas of Cebu City.

Kara said the production department of the MCWD has started reducing its production to ensure that the remaining water supply will last up to June or the start of the rainy season.

“The good thing this year is that there is no El Niño. We’re trying to make sure that there’s enough water supply for the entire dry season,” said Kara.