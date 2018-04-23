Man injured in Barangay Santo Niño shooting

A 29-year-old man was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after he was shot by an unidentified man in Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City at around 2 a.m. Monday on April 23.

Danilo Barcenal, a native of Dumanjug town, Cebu, sustained two gunshot wounds on his right arm and left cheek.

Police Inspector Lilibeth Arcelo Arche of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the unidentified gunman approached the victim and his companions and shot Barcenal.

The victim ran and sought help from the police while the suspect immediately fled the area.

Arche said that personal grudge might be the motive of the shooting.

The police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against the assailant. /CNU Intern Alexandra Mae Bustamante