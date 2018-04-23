Companies which violate labor laws will be subjected to Oplan Tokhang

AFTER drug peddlers and users, it is now the turn of companies and business establishments who violate labor laws to be subjected to Oplan Tokhang, the dreaded state-sponsored anti-drugs campaign which resulted in thousands of deaths.

But Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Director Robert Quenery was quick to deny that it will be the Philippine National Police (PNP) who will supervise the new Oplan Tokhang.

He said it will be the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) who will have supervisory powers over the campaign. But the PNP, he added, is willing to assist DOLE if the latter will make a formal request.

“Tokhang” is the term used to describe the operation where law enforcers conduct house-to-house campaigns to advise alleged drug users and pushers to stop their unlawful activities.

The new Tokhang, Quenery said, is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order dated April 17 mandating the DOLE to come up with a list of companies that practice contractualization.

Contractualization refers to short-term and unprotected temporary work arrangements. Another term, “555” means the practice of firing contractual employees after they have worked for five months.

In a 2017 DOLE data, Central Luzon tops the list of regions with the most number of contractual employees followed by Metro Manila and Calabarzon. / PIT Comm Intern Marthy John Lubiano