No unopposed candidates in Cebu City

TWO candidates for Barangay Captain and another two for Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman in Mandaue City are sure winners, as they are running unopposed

A review of the Certificates of Candidacy revealed that there is only one candidate for barangay captain in Barangay Kasuntingan and Barangay Centro, said Jaqueline Reuyan, Mandaue City Election Assistant.

For the SK chairmanship, there is only one candidate in Kasuntingan and one in Cambaro.

Based on the data of the Commission on Elections in Mandaue, there were only 969 candidates for village chief, councilors, SK chairman, and councilors.

In Cebu City however, there are no candidates for punong barangay and SK chairman, running unopposed in the city’s north and south districts, said Election Officers Gallardo Escobar and Anna Fleur Abelgas-Gujilde.

There are at least 2,555 candaites vying for SK Chairmanship and 13,341 for SK Council.

In Minglanilla town, candidates for SK Chairman in Barangays Poblacion Ward 1, Tunghaan and Pakigne are running unopposed.

In Barangay Campo 7, there are only five candidates for SK council, said Election Officer Mario Oville.

In Liloan town only two are running for SK councilor in Barangay Tabla, said Election Officer Marilou Paredes.

Comelec Provincial Election Officer Ferdinand Gujilde said candidates running unopposed need only one vote to be proclaimed winners.

“If one vote is higher than zero kay wala kay kontra, then that would be enough to get you elected and be proclaimed as winner,” he said.

Covenant

Meanwhile, candidates will be made to sign a peace covenant to keep the peace and order in the city, said Mandaue City Police Director, Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas.

“I will encourage the barangay candidates to participate in this peace covenant,” Alanas said.

Newly assigned Mandaue Comelec Officer Edwin Cadungog met with Alanas and the other station commanders yesterday to brief the police and refresh them of their functions during an election period.

Cadungog said he will coordinate with Alanas on the schedules of the transfers and positioning of ballot boxes so that the police can provide escorts and security.

He said he has not received any reports about hotly contested barangays in Mandaue City.

“We just hope these barangays will be fine and peaceful elections will prevail,” Cadungog said.

According to Alanas, their forces have been augmented by nine policemen from PRO-7 and military personnel will help in conducting checkpoints.

So far, two have been arrested for violation of the Comelec gun ban. /With Morexette Erram