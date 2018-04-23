Mediamen- candidates urged: Take a leave or resign

CAMPAIGN PERIOD

THE Commission on Elections warned candidates working for media organizations against using their positions for campaigning.

Comelec Provincial Election Officer Ferdinand Gujilde said candidates who work for media companies, should take a leave of absence or resign from their jobs during the campaign period.

“The role of media who are candidates either, mag leave ka or mo-resign ka, if required by the employer, during campaign,” he said.

Chris Ligan, a media personality working for the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN), said he already plans to file a leave of absence during the campaign period which is from May 4 to 12.

Ligan is running for Barangay chairman of Barangay Bangbang in Cordova town.

“Mo leave lang ko during campaign period but I will continue to work in media,” Ligan, who is also a correspondent in Cebu Daily News, said.

He said he already informed his employer in CCTN about his plans to run for next month’s election.

Gujilde said the Comelec wants to avoid situations where media personalities who run for barangay posts will use their job to their own advantage.

“Gilikayan nato nga gamiton nimo ang (We are avoiding situations such as using) position sa media for campaign,” he said.