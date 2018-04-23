100 policemen to face temporary reassignment

RELATIVES OF CANDIDATES

At least 100 policemen will be reassigned to other places because they have relatives running for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in the areas where they are presently assigned. Even police chiefs are not exempted.

“Kung yung Chief of Police merong kandidatong barangay captain na relative, then candidate din sya sa reassignment. (If a Chief of Police is related to a candidate for barangay captain then he will be also be reassigned)” said Police Regional (PRO7) Director Robert Quenery. Reassigned police personnel will however be returned to their original assignments after the elections.

The reassignments are to ensure an impartial elections on May 14.

Election Peace & Order Joint Security Coordinating Centers (JSCC) for both the provincial and municipal levels have been organized, of which the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 are members, said Quenery.

The JSCC will draft and execute plans for joint military and police operations against lawless groups, criminal elements, private armed groups, and other threat groups and provide support to local government units and government agencies in need of military and police assistance.

“Of course, we will also consider other reports like yung makikialam na pulis (police interference in the elections),” the police director said.

Quenery said they cannot arrest suspected narco-politicians without cause but said “they’re still subject to intervention kung talaga, sila nag-surrender (if they surrender).”

As he appealed to the electorate not to vote for narco- politicians, he also emphasized the importance of the barangay officials in the campaign against illegal drugs. /PIT Comm Intern Marthy John Lubiano