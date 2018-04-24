USC Press to launch Lapu-Lapu book in Mactan shrine

The University of San Carlos (USC) Press, in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office, will mark another historical milestone on April 25 as it launches the book “Lapu-Lapu: The Conqueror of Magellan.”

The book is a work of fiction originally written in the Binisayang Sugbuanon language by renowned educator Vicente Gullas.

It was published in 1938 with the title “Si Lapulapu: Ang Nagbuntog Kang Magellan.”

Gullas founded the University of the Visayas in 1919 and wrote numerous books in civic and character education.

Gullas’ work was translated in English by

Erlinda K. Alburo, former director of USC’s Cebuano Studies Center.

USC Press Manager Jose Eleazar “Jobers” Bersales said this is the only book ever written about the legendary Lapulapu.

“The only full-length book on the life of Lapulapu, albeit functional, the book illustrates how Lapulapu has been invented and reinvented through the year,” said Bersales.

An extensive critical introduction was written by USC Professor Emeritus Resil Mojares.

Mojares’ essay sums up what has been written about Lapulapu in history, folklore and popular literature, and reflects on the contested meanings and contemporary significance of the hero.

Bersales said this book is part of the Panagtagbo Series (originally called The Magellan Quincentennial Book Series) of the USC Press.

The book will be launched on April 25 at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City.

Registration starts at 5 p.m

and the program runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

There will be free bus rides from Lapu-Lapu City Hall to Mactan Shrine (and vice-versa) starting at 4:30 p.m.