BMO employee’s daughter, 2 others arrested in Lorega buy-bust

Three persons were collared after they were caught in possession of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation by the drug enforcement unit of Parian police precinct in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City at past 3 a.m., Tuesday (April 24).

Among the arrested were Crisreb Chavez 26; Sarah Rafols, 47; and Philip Bregente, 35, all residents from the same barangay.

Seized from Chavez and Rafols were 41 small sachets of shabu.

Chavez is the daughter of an employee of Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in Barangay Lorega San Miguel.

Twenty-one sachets of shabu were confiscated from Bregente.

They are now detained at the jail facility of Parian police precinct pending the charges against them.