An old man’s cause: “Do not vote for narcopoliticians”

Carrying a placard and a flag, Renato R. Novero expressly discouraged voters to support narcopoliticians in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14.

The old man was seen roaming around the vicinity of Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu City Office until the last day of filing of certificates of candidacies (COCs).

Novero did not mind the burning heat and several criticisms thrown at him.

The anti-drug advocate recounted that his fight against illegal drugs started in 1982, decades before President Rodrigo Duterte started his war on drugs.

Novero, 70, is also a member of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRDECC).

Aside from his open call against narcopoliticians, he suggested that that barangay and SK candidates shall be subjected to mandatory drug testing as additional requirement to qualify as an official candidate.

“Kung mahibal-an nga sila positibo, tang-tangon. (If they are found positive for drug use, the candidates shall be disqualified )” Novero proposed.

A painter, machinist and welder, Novero has committed to involve himself in what he deemed as small acts such as flaunting placards containing anti-drug messages outside Cebu schools.

The old man believes that more adolescents will avoid using illegal drugs through his message. (Marthy Lubiano, PIT Intern)