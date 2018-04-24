Osmeña to seek NEDA’s help on BRT fate

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he will be sending a formal letter today to the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA – ICC) to intervene and review the recommendations of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) regarding the P17-billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The five-page letter also provided Osmeña’s answers and arguments debunking the findings of the DOTr’s Inter-Department Task Force.

The NEDA – ICC is set to deliberate the fate of the BRT project tomorrow, April 25.

“Cebu City has not received any project of mass transportation from the national government in the past,” said Osmeña.