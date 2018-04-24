Sinulog Higante winners receive P10K cash prize balance

Winners of the Higante and Puppeteer contests of this year’s Sinulog Festival received the additional P10,000 cash prize as promised by Cebu City Hall Monday morning.

“Of course we’re very grateful to the Cebu City government as well as the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI). It’s delayed but nevertheless it’s a blessing,” said Giovanni Abos, owner of Sweet Life Creative Services and Events who won first in the Higante category.

Last April 12, it was reported that winners of the Higante and Puppeteer categories of the Sinulog Festival 2018 only received P20,000 as cash prize instead of P30,000.

They reported the oversight to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña who promised to give the P10,000 balance to them.