Police officer shot dead near Plaza Independencia

A police personnel assigned to Marawi City was shot dead near Plaza Independencia in Cebu City at past 11 a.m. Tuesday. (April 24)

The victim was identified as PO2 Kenneth Pogoy, 34, a native of Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, who was formerly assigned in Parian police precinct.

The victim was on his way home after he came from a court hearing at the Qimonda IT Center, North Reclamation Area.

An unidentified man riding a motorcycle followed Pogoy.

Upon reaching the traffic light along M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City, the gunman approached the victim and fired shots at him.

SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the homicide section of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that they will look at all angles to solve the case.