Fisherman dead after drowning in Balamban

A 60-year-old man drowned while catching fishes in the waters off the coast of Barangay Pundol, Balamban town on April 23, Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Ruperido Dom-Dom, from Barangay Baliwagan who was with his fellow fisherman when the incident happened.

Aguanta added that Dom-Dom told Muaña to go to the shoreline to take his lunch, however, few minutes after, Muaña saw the victim floating.

Muaña tried to bring Dom-Dom the to the Balamban District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians.

The relatives of the victim were advised to let the victim undergo an autopsy but were convinced that the cause of the victim’s death was drowning.