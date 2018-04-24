Mandaue LGU acquires mobile kitchens

The Mandaue City Government acquires six mobile kitchen vehicles as part of any disaster response unit to provide hot meals to disaster victims.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said the mobile kitchen will be used in during disaster to immediately provide hot meals to the victims.

The P9 Million worth of mobile kitchens are equipped with a generator set, water tank, gas stoves, and kitchen utensils.

According to Quisumbing, the City Social Welfare and Services will take custody of the Mobile vehicles and can be used in feeding activities.