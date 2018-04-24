FALLEN BY THE WAYSIDE

The death of police officer Kenneth Pogoy who was shot down by an unidentified motorcycle riding assailant near the Plaza Independencia at past 11 a.m. on Tuesday (April 24) drew strong reactions from netizens.

Frix Hannah Daclan said, “Mao ni akong nakita ganina..luoy jud kaau..naay nadamay..pero dugay kaayo na rescue.. Gaantos sa iyang samad sa kilid.. Condolence sa family sa namatyan..” (This is the one I saw earlier. There are other civilians who were injured in the incident, and the medics were late to give them first aid. Condolence to the family)

Farley Lf Schedel Tamala wrote, “DUOL kaayo ni sa police station, wala juy naka gawas nga pulis ani?” (The police station is very near, then no police personnel responded to the incident?)

Mariz Olmilla Santos commented, “Kawawa naman RIP.” (How pitiful, Rest in Peace)

