Person nabbed for alleged ‘attempted bribery’

A RESORT owner was arrested for allegedly offering P20,000 to policemen in exchange for the release of two drug suspects.

Avon Ho, 49, was arrested inside the Parian Police Station at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday — about four hours after Crisreb Chavez and Sarah Rafols were arrested during a drug bust in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

Ho is the friend of Chavez’s mother Christine.

Sought for comment, Ho claimed she was requested by Christine to dangle money to the operatives in the hope that Chavez and Rafols would be released.

Investigators were conducting an investigation to determine whether or not they would also file charges against Christine.

A bribery complaint is being readied against Ho who is currently detained at the Parian Police Station.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, commander of the Parian Police Station, warned those planning to bribe policemen not to even attempt to do so or they will face the consequences of their actions.

“This (Ho’s arrest) serves as a lesson. You just can’t buy the police. We are doing our job and we will really arrest anyone who tries to impede the administration of justice,” he said in an interview.

Parian police operatives conducted an operation in Barangay Lorega San Miguel that led to the arrest of six persons, including Chavez and Rafols, at past 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police seized 1.22 grams of shabu valued at P14,396 from the suspects.

They are facing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly selling and possession of shabu.

The offense is non-bailable.