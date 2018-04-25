Woman killed in Minglanilla road accident

An unidentified woman was killed after she was hit by a private vehicle while crossing the national road of Sitio Inayagan, Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla town, Cebu at past 6 a.m on Wednesday (April 25).

The driver of the van, Gerard Sanchez, 31, who is temporarily residing at Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, is now under the custody of Minglanilla police station.

Sanchez said that he was heading south when the woman suddenly crossed the street.

The police officers are still ascertaining the identity of the victim.