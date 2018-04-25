Three arrested in Danao drug bust

Three newly identified drug peddlers were arrested in two buy-bust operations in Barangays Looc and Sta. Rosa in Danao City on Wednesday dawn, April 25.

First to fall was Jonel Almaden, 35, a habal-habal driver from Barangay Tuburan Sur, for possessing and selling illegal drugs.

PO3 Arnold Labini of Danao City said they seized seven small sachets of suspected shabu with a value of P4,000.

Second to fall was Gilbert Soriano 24, from Barangay Looc and Soriano’s alleged girlfriend, Charry Mae Samson, 24, from Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Labini said that Soriano was the subject of their operation.

Confiscated from their possession were 9 small-sized sachets of suspected shabu worth P5,000.

Suspects are now detained at Danao City police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.