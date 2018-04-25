Sixers advance to second round

The Philadelphia 76ers are advancing to the second round of this NBA Playoffs after beating the Miami Heat, 104-91, win Tuesday night (Wednesday morning Philippine time) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The 76ers, winners of 10 games just two seasons ago, are in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Sixers won the series 4-1 behind Joel Embiid, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons had 14 points and 10 boards.

They await the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series, which the Celtics lead, 3-2.