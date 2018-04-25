Concert to benefit HIV treatment hub

A concert for a cause is organized for the benefit of Balay Malingkawasnon, the first private HIV and AIDS treatment hub in Visayas.

Called the “The Songs of Hope: Story of Survival,” the concert will feature various local artists, including Rommel Tuico and Jason Dacua, on Sunday (April 29).

Arnel Pahang, the concert’s stage director, expressed that he was inspired to bring awareness to the public as the number of HIV cases continue to rise in Central Visayas.

As of June 2017, there are 4,165 recorded cases of HIV and AIDs in the region since 1984.

Dr. Van Baton, coordinator of Re-Emerging Infectious Disease Program of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), that their department expects to record 5,000 cases by the end of the year.

Scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the concert will be held at Teatro Casino of Casino Filipino, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The proceeds of the concert will be given to support indigents and additional facilities of the three-room Balay Malingkawasnon.

Created in 2017, the facility was recently approved last January 2018 by the health department as one of the designated HIV treatment hubs and primary care facilities.

The treatment hub, which provides free HIV screening tests, is located at Visayas Community Medical Center, Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City. / CNU-Intern Bea Belle Redelosa