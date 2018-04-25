Pernia: “Cebu BRT still subject for further deliberation”
The National Economic and Development Authority – Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA – ICC) needs to further deliberate the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).
This was the outcome during the NEDA ICC Cabinet Committee held earlier today.
Socioeconomic Planning chief and NEDA-ICC vice chairperson Ernesto Pernia said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News that they directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to provide a ‘short-term’ alternative to the BRT.
The DOTr earlier sent a recommendation letter to the committee to scrap the P17-billion project.
