Pernia: “Cebu BRT still subject for further deliberation”

The National Economic and Development Authority – Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA – ICC) needs to further deliberate the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

This was the outcome during the NEDA ICC Cabinet Committee held earlier today.

Socioeconomic Planning chief and NEDA-ICC vice chairperson Ernesto Pernia said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News that they directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to provide a ‘short-term’ alternative to the BRT.

The DOTr earlier sent a recommendation letter to the committee to scrap the P17-billion project.