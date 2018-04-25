The Blue Coral Diving Shop apologizes for anchoring their boats on the corals in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Paz Radaza, however, mandated the city legal office to look into the liability of Blue Coral Dive Shop.

The Philippine Earth Justice Center has requested Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza to conduct an investigation against some dive shop operators in Mactan who are allegedly “Killing and destroying” the island’s coral ecosystem.

The behavior of the dive shops, the environmentalist say, are. unacceptable and directly contributing to the demise of the corals in the Philippines which is currently facing an unprecedented decline.