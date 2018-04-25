Drug ties, grudge probed in Cebu City cop’s slay

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will look into reports that those who shot down a police officer at the intersection of M.J. Cuenco Ave. and Osmeña Boulevard near Plaza Indepedencia last Tuesday had drug links.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO director said there is a possibility that the perpetrators were part of the drug case being investigated by Pogoy.

“Considering that he attended a hearing and he was handling a drug related case so we will check who are involved in the case,” said Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief.

PO1 Kenneth Pogoy was headed home after a hearing at the Cebu Hall of Justice and stopped at a red light along the intersection of M.J. Cuenco Avenue when a motorcycle back rider got off and approached him, shooting him several times.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, Investigation, Detection and Management Branch (IMDB) chief of the Cebu City police, said Pogoy was tailed prior to being murdered.

He said they asked for security camera footage from establishments near the crime scene.