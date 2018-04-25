MCWD injects more water in critical areas

TO ensure that there is enough potable water for residents in Metro Cebu amid the continuing decline of water supply of the Jaclupan Watershed and Buhisan Dam, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has started injecting additional water supply in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

In a message sent online, MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Kara said that construction is ongoing in Barangay Mambaling for the Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) to inject additional water at a production rate of 5,000 cubic meters per day.

“This will cover Barangay Mambaling and nearby barangays in downtown Cebu City,” said Kara.

She also said they identified another injection point in Lapu-Lapu City to bring additional 7,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Due to the decline in the water level of the Jaclupan Watershed in Talisay City and the Buhisan Dam in Cebu City, several areas in both cities have experienced water interruptions on a daily basis since last week.

To make things worse, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan projected that Cebu will not experience rains until May. This prompted the MCWD to urge consumers to conserve water.

Both agencies are also anticipating an increase in the demand of water supply especially with warmer temperatures in the coming days.

Yesterday, Pagasa-Mactan recorded a maximum heat index of 39 degrees Celsius at 11:12 a.m. . The heat index or human discomfort index is the actual temperature felt by the body based on air temperature, humidity and the surrounding environment.

Jomar Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan specialist, also said that the light rain showers Cebu may experience over the week will not contribute significantly to the water supply of watersheds and dams in Metro Cebu.

The highest heat index in Cebu was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius at 1:40 p.m. on Monday, April 23, and last April 14.

Once the heat index goes beyond 38 degrees Celsius, the public is advised not to stay more than 20 minutes under the sun to avoid heat-strokes and other diseases brought by the dry season.