Talisay City 10 pm curfew draws mixed reactions

Implementation of the 10 pm curfew for Talisay City’s youth drew mixed reactions among the community.

City Social Welfare Development (CSWD) social worker Felipa Solana said most of those caught violating the 10 pm curfew hang out at internet cafes.

Solana said these minors are brought to the barangay hall and their parents called for a meeting.

The minors that are non-residents will be turned over to their office or the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office for custody.

Some residents like Carmen don’t believe enforcement was effective since there are still minors loitering in the streets. But Solana said they will meet with local councils to ensure compliance with the ordinance./ CNU Intern Maejane Dungog