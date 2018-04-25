Police simulation exercises held at SRP

Simulations of police operations were held at the South Road Properties (SRP) early Wednesday.

Simulations include police servicing arrest warrants, dealing with hostage takers and victims of LPG explosions.

The exercises were conducted in cooperation with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

The participants later convened at City di Mare, SRP, Cebu City for an assessment of their exercises. CCDRRMO Head Nagiel Banacia said the scenarios played out in their simulations can happen in the city.

Incident Command System (ICS) Head of Operations Harold D. Alcontin said evacuation is vital and Emergency Response Team (ERT) was not seemingly briefed.

“It is important that all agencies communicate in the same language for ease of operations,” said Harold Alcontin, Incident Command System (ICS) head of operations./ PIT Comm Intern Marthy John Lubiano and CNU Comm Intern Alexandra Mae Bustamante