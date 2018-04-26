Mananga Bridge rehabilitation to start Friday

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will implement a full closure of the Cebu City-bound lanes of the 390-meter bridge following the rehabilitation and preventive maintenance of the third Mananga Bridge in the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Friday.

Cebu City bound vehicles will share the remaining three lanes in the south-bound side of the bridge with south-bound vehicles.

DPWH second district chief Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina advised the public to take note of their traffic management plan and alternative routes.

From 6 a.m. to 12 noon starting Saturday, vehicles bound to Cebu City will occupy two out of the three lanes in the south-bound side to give way to the expected morning rush.

In the afternoon, only one lane will be given to city-bound motorists from 12 noon to 6 a.m. of the following day to give way to motorists who are heading to the south.

The works on the bridge will start by 9 p.m. Friday and will be in operation for 24 hours henceforth.

In previous interviews, Molina explained that the full closure is needed to expedite the repair process and for the bridges to be passable in time for the start of classes in June.

After the repair of the city bound lanes, the south bound portion will immediately follow, Molina said.