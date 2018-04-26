Magpale concerned over Baybayin system

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale voiced concern over plans to include the Baybayin system in school curriculum.

This came after the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture approved the bill declaring Baybayin, a pre-Hispanic writing system, as the national writing system in the Philippines.

Magpale, who heads the Provincial Board (PB) committee on tourism and heritage affairs, said she supported the preservation of the traditional writing system but it may prove difficult for students under the K to 12 program that incorporates the mother tongue language in classes.

The vice governor said she plans to file a resolution urging towns and cities in the province to organize Local Heritage Councils in their areas.