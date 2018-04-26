Comelec disqualifies 136 candidates in village, SK polls

About 136 candidates were disqualified for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) found some discrepancies in their requirements as of Thursday (April 26).

Comelec Provincial Officer Ferdinand Gujilde said some candidates were either overage, underage and unregistered as voters contrary to what they stated in their Certificate of Candidacies (COC).

Most disqualified candidates are running for SK posts. Also other candidates were found out to be double registrants and were deactivated as voters. Gujilde said they are automatically disqualified from running for the posts.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said this development is “discouraging” since candidates should be truthful especially that they are seeking for positions in the public office.