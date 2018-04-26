Davide backs BRT, LRT projects, hopes BRT gets NEDA-ICC OK

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III wants the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) projects to be implemented in Cebu.

Davide said he was supporting both projects because they would benefit Cebuano commuters.

Davide’s reaction came as the fate of the BRT project had yet to be decided by the National Economic Development Authority-Investment Coordination Committee (Neda-ICC).

He said that he was hoping that the Neda-ICC would approve the P17-billion BRT project because it had been there for years already.

Meanwhile, Davide is only waiting for the results of the confirmatory tests of the three Capitol employees found positive of using illegal drugs, so that he can decide their fate.

The three employees were found positive when the Cebu Provincial Anti – Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) conducted a random drug test to at least 500 Capitol employees last Wednesday.

He said if the test would be proven to be true, then the two casual employees would face the committee on discipline while the third employee, a Job Order employee, would be removed from his job.