BRIGHT FUTURE

CV gold medalist looking to finish studies with the help of boxing

Tagbilaran City, Bohol – Marco B. Pomar of the University of the Visayas (UV) was elated when he bagged his second straight gold in the 52 kilograms division of the boxing competition in the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2018 here.

He should be. After all, it was like hitting two birds with one stone.

This is because Pomar is trying to get a college degree through boxing. So the more success he has in the sport, the brighter his future is both in academics and in boxing.

“I’m feeling proud because I have not disappointed Sir Chris (UV Athletic Director Chris Mejarito) and my teammates. My scholarship is very important to me, for my education, that is why I am so happy that I once again bagged a gold,” said the 19-year-old Pomar, who is representing Central Visayas in this multi-sporting meet.

Pomar, who is an irregular third year Criminology student, won via a unanimous decision against a boxer from the Davao Region (Region 12). Their match was adjudged as the best bout in the entire competition.

The good thing about how things are going for Pomar now is that he is looking promising in both academics and in sports. That gives him a lot of options.

“I am using boxing as a means of finishing my studies. When I finish, I will try to go professional. But if it will not work out, I will just find a job,” said the boxer from Talisay City.

This is the third PRISAA gold for Pomar, who looks up to Nonito Donaire and Manny Pacquiao. His first, though, was from a different weight category.

He said his gold last year was more memorable for him because it was his first in the 52kg. and he was also named as the best boxer. Still, he was happy with the gold this year because it brings him a step closer to a grandslam in the 52kg.

Of the eight gold medals on offer in the boxing event, Central Visayas bagged six and one bronze to become the overall champions in the sport. This, even though it had not fielded an entry in the 69kgs.

Aside from Pomar, also bagging a gold were Gilbert Arceo (75kgs), Cheswellan Cantel (64kgs), Sieth Gentallan (46kgs), Regie Sunganob (49kgs) and Rodel Sunganob (56kgs).

The bronze was contributed by PRISAA first timer Cendrix Joshua Bacus in the 64kgs.

The team’s coaches—Rie Muñez, Norberto Gerald Enriquez and Edsel Burlas were also named as best coaches in the tournament.

Over at the CPG Sports Complex, Melody Perez of the University of San Carlos (USC) achieved her dreams of being named as the Most Valuable Player in athletics. She bagged the gold medals in the 3,000-meter run, 5,000m run and 10,000m run.

Central Visayas continues to dominate in the seniors division by bringing its medal tally to 96 gold medals, 48 silvers and 35 bronze medals. Western Visayas is still at far second with a medal haul of 48-42-42 while Western Mindanao is at third place with 23-5-4.

In the youth division, Central Visayas continues to trail at second behind Western Visayas. Its medal count is at 49-27-7 while Western Visayas solidified its grip of the top spot with 89-49-36. At third is Davao Region with 23-21-30.