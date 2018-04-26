Magat shines for Raptors

FORMER University of San Carlos Warriors star Nico Magat tallied 25 points to push the Raptors past the Gators, 80-61, in the Metro Cebu

Basketball League CWBC Season 3 last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

In other games, Junrich Taboada put up 24 points to carry the Stallions over the Foxes, 95-80.

Left-handed forward Ralph Belarmino also came alive to score 26 points for the Bulldogs in their 75-71 conquest of the Hornets. Van Talaroc also had 18 to power the Scorpions over the Lions, 66-60.

The Phoenix were also victorious, beating the Cobras, 82-74, as Biboy Potencioso scored 18. And finally, the Bulls edged the Wolves, 87-85, as Kirby Cabrera scored 27 markers.