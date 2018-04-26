No street parties for ‘Kadaugan’

Due to traffic congestion there will be no street parties held in time for the Kadaugan sa Mactan (Victory in Mactan) today, April 27.

But Lapu-Lapu City Hall still lined up a list of activities to mark the 498th celebration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan including the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan at the shores of Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan at 8 a.m. today.

Unlike previous reenactments, this year’s presentation will consist of Visayan song and dance numbers to retell the story of Datu Lapu-Lapu, the Mactan chieftain who defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521 and his wife Reyna Bulakna.

Actor Derick Hubalde will portray Lapu-Lapu while Adrian Louis Alandy will assume the role of Ferdinand Magellan and actress Dionne Monsanto will act as Reyna Bulakna.

Two LED screens were set up to show English text translations to spectators.

About P8 million was spent by the Lapu-Lapu City Hall for the Kadaugan sa Mactan programs including the Rampada Festival and Search for Reyna Bulakna at the Hoops Dome.

Councilor Harry Don Radaza, sports and tourism committee chairman, said a Food Festival was launched last April 14 at the Liberty Shrine ahead of the Kadaugan sa Mactan and ended yesterday.

Malacañang declared the Kadaugan sa Mactan a special non-working holiday through Proclamation No. 461 that was signed last April 2 by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.