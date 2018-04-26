Fate of Capitol workers up in the air

CEBU Gov Hilario Davide III is only waiting on the confirmatory tests of three Capitol employees who initially tested positive of drugs before deciding on their fate.

The three employees were part of the 500 employees that underwent random mandatory drug testing conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) at the Capitol Social Hall last Wednesday.

If the confirmatory tests turn out positive, Davide said the two casual employees will face the committee on discipline who will impose sanctions while the third, a job order (JO) employee, will be fired.

CPADAO Chief Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca said they are working on a rehabilitation and treatment program for employees that test positive on drug use.

“We assess the drug dependent to see his or her degree of addiction. Whatever it is, the employee will be referred to the right treatment program and it won’t be paid by the government,” she said.

She said Civil Service Commission (CSC) mandated that employees who are drug dependents should voluntarily undergo rehabilitation.