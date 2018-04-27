Dino promotes LRT, reminds care for tourist destinations in Kadaugan sa Mactan commemoration

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino graced the commemoration of the 497th celebration of Kadaugan sa Mactan today (April 27) at Mactan Shrine, Lapu-Lapu City.

In his keynote speech, he reiterated his support for the construction of the Light Railway Transit (LRT) project in Cebu, being an effective mass transport system that will benefit all Cebuanos.

“Please do not give us a transport system the can cause massive congestion with the given narrow roads,” Dino said in his speech.

He also reminded the public of taking good care of tourist destinations in Visayas to avoid the same fate of Boracay, which is now temporarily closed for a 6-month rehabilitation.

His office previously issued a press statement stating that Dino will meet mayors of different local government units in Cebu to ensure responsibility in complying with environmental regulations.

“Let us all do our part, fight for what is good for our people, and the environment,” Dino said.