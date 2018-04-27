Second CPDRC greyhound operation still yields contraband

Various contraband items were confiscated in a greyhound operation conducted inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Friday morning (April 27).

This is the second greyhound operation inside the detention facility this year.

Among the confiscated items were cellphones, mobile chargers, money cards, cigarettes, sharp objects and drug paraphernalia.

The greyhound operation is a joint collaboration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and AFP Task Force Cebu.