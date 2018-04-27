Mayor to fire traffic employee caught counterflowing

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he will fire the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) employee who was caught counterflowing in Gen. Maxilom Ave. last Wednesday.

“They’re not above the law. It’s bad image for the entire Citom (CCTO),” said Osmeña.

CCTO chief, Francisco Ouano, said they apprehended one of their personnel, identified as Miguel Belden, last Wednesday for counterflowing. Ouano said Belden was off-duty that day.

“We have no choice. Pwede ra man (mu-counterflow) if muresponde ug mga disgrasya pero kato off-duty man siya,” Ouano added.