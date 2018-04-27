Central Visayas tops National Prisaa anew

Central Visayas’ football, basketball and beach volleyball men’s teams combined for 18 gold medals in the final day of competition on Friday to help the team seal its fourth straight overall title in the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games in Bohol.

Central Visayas finished with a total medal tally of 143 gold medals, 65 silvers and 53 bronze medals.

At far second was Western Visayas (Region 6) with its medal count of 78-57-68. Third to fourth placers were Davao Region (37-38-51), Western Mindanao (23-5-5) and Bicol Region (18-16-51), respectively.

Central Visayas’ youth division finish second place behind Western Visayas with a medal haul of 57-27-14. Western Visayas had a 135-63-45 tally.

Rounding up the top 5 were Davao Region (36-38-61), Cagayan Valley (15-32-24) and Central Luzon (14-42-32).