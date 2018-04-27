LegalMatch PH holds free Agile Essentials Workshop for students

Twenty selected IT/Computer Science and Computer Engineering students from partner schools in Cebu had the opportunity to get one step closer to a career that’s geared for the future as LegalMatch Philippines offered a free one-day training and workshop on agile software development.

Agile Essentials, an introductory workshop on agile software development, presented a high-level overview of the key principles of agile. Through the one-day workshop with real-life case studies and hands-on exercises, students from partner schools such as the University of San Carlos, University of San Jose-Recoletos, Asian College of Technology, and the University of Cebu had the chance to equip themselves with essential knowledge on agile software development last March 24.

The one-day training covered agile development processes and methodologies, key individuals and their roles, and activities such as release planning, sprint-tracking, conducting retrospective reviews, and many more.

As one of Cebu’s leading agile companies, LegalMatch PH, a company that develops software applications for lawyers and their clients, presented their own Project Managers/Scrum Masters, Software Architects, and QA Leads as event speakers.

With each of the speakers having over 10 years of experience in agile software development, the students had a lot to learn from the best in the business and got an insider’s view of what it takes to be successful in an agile work environment.

The training was highly interactive with student attendees having been given the chance to apply key insights they’ve learned from the training. One of the event highlights was having the student attendees present their team projects while demonstrating agile principles and methodologies they’ve learned from the workshop.

According to LegalMatch Philippines’ General Manager Christine Rom, “LegalMatch Philippines continues to partner with top IT universities in Cebu to help equip students with software development knowledge and skills that will help them at work.”

“As part of Cebu’s IT community, we believe it is our responsibility to help grow and nurture the city’s IT talent pool. This activity is first in a series of training initiatives that we will do monthly covering various software development topics. We are confident that through these initiatives, we will be able to impart helpful knowledge that will give students a head start in building their own successful tech careers,” she added.

With today’s highly competitive IT workforce, embracing an agile mindset while in school and understanding the agile methodology early on will go a long way towards getting IT/Comp Sci/ Comp Eng students prepared for a fast-tracking career in IT whether locally or abroad.

LegalMatch Philippines is planning to offer training to other IT schools from within the Visayas and Mindanao as well.

