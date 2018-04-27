MCWD starts rationing water in upland areas

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has started rationing water supply especially in upland barangays in Cebu City.

There has been a decrease in the water level of some dams.

MCWD spokesperson Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara explained that due to the low water production of Buhisan dam in Cebu City and the Jaclupan dam in Talisay City there are places, especially in the upland areas that do not have water supply.

“Effect ni siya sa pagkanaog sa water level sa Buhisan dam,” Kara told Cebu Daily News. (This is the effect of the decrease in the water level of the Buhisan dam)

Residents in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City were the first to experience water rationing this month.

Elizabeth Lano, 41, claimed that they do not have enough water supply in their area.

Lano, a carenderia owner, said water is cruicial to them especially that her livelihood involves water for cooking and washing dishes.

“Nangayo na mi og tabang sa barangay para sa among supply sa tubig. Unta naa mi saktong tubig,” said Lano. (We already sought the help of the barangays so we could have enough water supply.)

To address the situation, MCWD rationed water inSitio Quintolimbo so that everybody would have a chance to save water.

Kara said that at least 40 water consumers in the area were affected and were said to have experienced shortage since last week.

Aside from the decrease of the water level in dams, Kara said there might be leaks in the water pipes.

“Naa may pressure sa ubos nga bahin sa sitio. So ang kadto rang naa sa ibabaw ang wala. So duda mi naay leak. Mao usab na among tanawon karon,” Kara said. (There is water pressure at the lower part of the sitio. So only those residents at the upper area do not have water. We suspect a leak and we will investigate)

Engr. Michael Diola, MCWD-Distribution Division officer-in-charge, said that they injected water to the stub-out instead of doing the traditional water rationing where residents carry their pails.

“Atong gibuhat gi-inject na nato ang tubig sa stub-out aron direkta na sa ilang balay ang tubig,” Diola said. (What we did was we injected the water to the stub-out so the water will go directly to the houses.)

Diola said that they injected at least 20,000 liters of water to the stub-out in Sitio Quintolimbo. /with Bea Belle Redelosa, CNU-Intern